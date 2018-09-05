Sep. 5, 2018 6:49 AM EDT

David Beckham’s team named Inter Miami, still lacks stadium

Claude Paris, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — David Beckham’s Major League Soccer team will be called Inter Miami.

The former Manchester United midfielder wants the club to start playing in 2020 but it lacks a stadium after years trying to find a site in Miami.

The club’s full name is “Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.”

Beckham says it “celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world — one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious — a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly.”

But it will be up to Miami voters to decide in a referendum later this year whether back plans for a 25,000-seat stadium on city land now occupied by a golf course.

