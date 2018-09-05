Clippers match offer by Pelicans, retain Tyrone Wallace

Sep 5th, 2018
Sep. 5, 2018 11:02 PM EDT

Clippers match offer by Pelicans, retain Tyrone Wallace

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have matched an offer sheet by the New Orleans Pelicans and will retain guard Tyrone Wallace.

He played in 30 games for the Clippers last season on a two-way contract, averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Wallace spent the early part of last season with the team’s G League affiliate in Ontario, California, averaging 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 26 games.

The Clippers had until Wednesday night to match the offer.

Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of basketball operations, says Wallace is a “versatile, competitive and tough-minded” player who has shown a commitment to improving.

Wallace was selected 60th overall by Utah in the 2016 NBA draft out of California.

