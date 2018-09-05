Chiefs' Berry remains questionable for season opener

Sep 5th, 2018
Chiefs’ Berry remains questionable for season opener

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs safety Eric Berry is day to day with a heel injury that has kept him out most of training camp, and his status for Sunday’s opener against the Chargers remains in question.

The exact nature of the injury has never been disclosed, but Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Wednesday the five-time Pro Bowl selection is “getting better every day.”

Berry missed most of last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the Chiefs’ opener in New England. He was back on the field for summer workouts and began training camp, but was sidelined by the heel injury and did not play in any of Kansas City’s preseason games.

The uncertainty surrounding him, along with an injury to fellow safety Dan Sorensen, led the Chiefs to sign veteran Ron Parker over the weekend. Parker played the past four seasons with the Chiefs before signing with the Falcons, who released him late last week.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

