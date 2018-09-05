AP source: Saints waive rookie running back Boston Scott

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
Sep. 5, 2018 3:20 PM EDT

AP source: Saints waive rookie running back Boston Scott

By BRET MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints have waived rookie running back Boston Scott.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the roster move has not been announced.

The move apparently was made in response to the re-signing of offensive lineman Michael Ola, who participated in practice on Wednesday.

Only two Saints players were missing during the portion of practice open to reporters: Scott and projected starting left guard Andrus Peat.

The decision to waive Scott left the Saints with only two running backs on the roster heading into Sunday’s regular season opener at home against Tampa Bay.

During the preseason, Scott, who played at Louisiana Tech, averaged 4.8 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown to go with 188 yards on seven kickoff returns and 13 yards on one punt return.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

