MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

White Sox slugger Abreu recovering from testicle surgery

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 4, 2018 8:24 PM EDT

White Sox slugger Abreu recovering from testicle surgery

AP-BBA–White Sox-Abreu

<!–

–>

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu says doctors performed emergency surgery last month to correct a groin condition.

Abreu said Tuesday that he had testicle torsion. He had surgery on Aug. 21 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

“It was one of my testicles turned sideways and was strangled,” Abreu said through a translator before a game against Detroit. “The doctor had to perform emergency surgery to save it. I never thought about it, but it was serious.”

“I’m thankful for all the people who helped me, all the doctors and all the people in the hospital, who helped me to get better. I’m feeling good,” he said.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn says he expects the 31-year-old slugger back in the lineup by mid-September.

Abreu already has started light cardio activity and should resume on-field baseball activities in the next week. He leads the White Sox with 22 homers and 78 RBIs in 122 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company