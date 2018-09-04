MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Twins DH Sano carted off with bruised left leg

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 4, 2018 10:53 PM EDT

Twins DH Sano carted off with bruised left leg

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

AP-BBA–Twins-Sano Injured

<!–

–>

Michael Wyke, ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOUSTON (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano was carted off the field in the second inning against Houston on Tuesday night after injuring his surgically repaired left leg sliding into second base.

The team says X-rays are negative and he’s listed as day-to-day with a bruise on his lower left leg.

Sano had a rod inserted in his left leg in November. The procedure helped him deal with a stress reaction in his shin that came after he fouled a ball off the bone last August.

Sano remained on the ground for several minutes after his slide while a team trainer tended to him. He did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto the cart and taken off the field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company