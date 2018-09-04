MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sporting KC signs 4 of its All-Stars to new deals

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 4, 2018 1:33 PM EDT

Sporting KC signs 4 of its All-Stars to new deals

BC-SOC–MLS-Sporting KC-Signings

<!–

–>

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City signed a quartet of its All-Star players, including longtime star Graham Zusi and defender Matt Besler, to multi-year contract extensions on Tuesday.

Midfielders Roger Espinoza and Ilie Sanchez also signed extensions, ensuring that four of the club’s most popular and important players will remain its foundation for at least the next couple years. Terms were not disclosed.

Besler and Zusi joined the club in the 2009 draft, and quickly became stars not only of Sporting KC but also the U.S. national team. Espinoza has represented Honduras in the World Cup and Olympics, while Sanchez joined the club last year and has started 68 of 69 games across all competitions.

Sporting KC is currently 13-7-6 and third in the Western Conference.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company