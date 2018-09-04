Jets sign Wheeler to $41.25 million, 5-year extension

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 4, 2018 10:41 AM EDT

Jets sign Wheeler to $41.25 million, 5-year extension

AP-HKN–Jets-Wheeler

<!–

–>

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a $41.25 million, five-year contract extension.

General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff announced the signing Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Wheeler led the Jets with a career-high 91 points last season. He had 23 goals, and his 68 assists were tied for the NHL lead.

The 6-foot-5 winger from Plymouth, Minnesota, finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting as league MVP and was a second-team All-Star selection. In the playoffs, Wheeler had three goals and 18 assists during Winnipeg’s run to the Western Conference final.

The deal kicks in a year from now and runs through the 2023-24 season at a salary-cap hit of $8.25 million. That’s a significant raise from his current contract that counts $5.6 million against the cap each year.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company