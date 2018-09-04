French sports minister resigns in latest blow to Macron

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
Sep. 4, 2018 5:52 AM EDT

French sports minister resigns in latest blow to Macron

PARIS (AP) — France’s sports minister has quit in the latest blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s government, just a week after the environment minister unexpectedly announced his resignation.

Laura Flessel, a double Olympic gold medalist in fencing who was France’s flag bearer at the 2012 London Games, said in a statement Tuesday that she resigned “for personal reasons.” She said she made the decision after meeting with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, and that she still supports Macron.

As sports minister, the 46-year-old Flessel was involved in France’s winning bid to host the 2024 Olympics and 2023 Rugby World Cup.

While former Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot lamented France’s slow pace of progress on green issues and his own lack of power to force change, Flessel said she will remain “a faithful teammate” of Macron.

