Steelers RB Bell a no-show as opener vs. Browns looms

Posted On Mon. Sep 3rd, 2018
Sep. 3, 2018 11:43 AM EDT

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning preparations for their Week 1 opener against Cleveland without All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell.

Bell did not arrive at the team’s facility in time for practice on Monday and has yet to sign his one-year franchise tender, leaving his status for Sunday’s visit to the Browns in doubt.

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell for a second straight season this spring, but failed to come to terms on a new contract. Bell signed his tender on Labor Day last season and was ready in time for the opener.

Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert says the team is “disappointed” that Bell has yet to rejoin his teammates.

If Bell isn’t ready, the Steelers will turn to James Conner against Cleveland.

