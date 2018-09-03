Cowboys keep Frederick off IR, still no timetable for return

Posted On Mon. Sep 3rd, 2018
Sep. 3, 2018 4:45 PM EDT

Cowboys keep Frederick off IR, still no timetable for return

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Travis Frederick will not go on injured reserve initially as he battles a condition that affects the nervous system, although the Dallas Cowboys still don’t have a timetable for the return of their four-time Pro Bowl center.

Coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Frederick hasn’t had any “drastic setbacks” while getting treated for Guillain-Barre syndrome. The disorder attacks nerves and causes weakness in various parts of the body.

Joe Looney is expected to start when the Cowboys open the season Sunday at Carolina.

The 27-year-old Frederick traveled with the team to the final preseason game in Houston and is attending meetings. He has started all 83 games, including three playoff games, over five seasons.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

