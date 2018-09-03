Sep. 3, 2018 2:19 PM EDT

Colts put Lewis on injured reserve, add 4 to practice squad

AP-FBN–Colts Moves

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have put defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve and signed tight end Ryan Hewitt to the active roster.

Lewis is one of Indy’s four second-round draft picks. He missed all four preseason games with an injured toe.

Hewitt played in 60 games and made 37 starts during the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 22 receptions for 220 yards in his career.

The Colts also added offensive lineman Jamil Douglas, defensive end Carroll Phillips, linebacker Ahmad Thomas and defensive tackle Jihad Ward to their practice squad. They still have one opening on the practice squad.

Indy opens the season Sunday at home against the Bengals.

