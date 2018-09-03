Browns O-line still in limbo with Steelers coming up

Posted On Mon. Sep 3rd, 2018
By :
Sep. 3, 2018

Browns O-line still in limbo with Steelers coming up

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

David Richard, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns offensive line is still in limbo.

Coach Hue Jackson would not reveal his starters on the line’s left side following Monday’s practice as Cleveland kicked off its week of preparation for Sunday’s season opener against Pittsburgh. Jackson may move Joel Bitonio back to left guard after sliding him to left tackle during training camp.

Jackson insists his goal is to “put the best five guys out there.”

Bitonio said he’s ready to play either position and will do whatever Jackson wants. Bitonio believes Jackson will announce his decision Wednesday.

If Jackson moved Bitonio back to guard, undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison could start at left tackle. Rookie Austin Corbett has been playing in Bitonio’s old spot during the exhibition season.

Bitonio called the 6-foot-6, 295-pound Harrison the team’s most athletic lineman. The Browns have been looking for a left tackle since 10-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement in March.

