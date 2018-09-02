Yankees manager Boone suspended 1 game for nicking umpire

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 2, 2018 2:32 PM EDT

Yankees manager Boone suspended 1 game for nicking umpire

AP-BBA–Yankees-Boone Suspended

<!–

–>

Bill Kostroun, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended one game by Major League Baseball for nicking the plate umpire with his cap during an animated argument over the weekend.

Boone served the penalty Sunday when New York hosted Detroit. He also was fined an undisclosed amount.

Bench coach Josh Bard ran the team in Boone’s absence.

Boone was ejected Friday night by plate ump Nic Lentz for arguing balls and strikes. Boone got into a crouch behind the plate, imitating a catcher gloving a pitch, and then argued nose-to-nose with Lentz.

During the dispute, the bill of Boone’s hat touched Lentz’s hat.

“Obviously, I got a little too close for comfort there, so that’s part of the deal. I just got to accept that,” the first-year manager said before the game.

“Look, I was arguing. I got kicked out of the game. I reacted how I reacted. Unfortunately, I got a little too close, so I do regret that,” he said. “I always want to be in control, in control of my emotions to a degree, but sometimes you also have to state your claim and defend certain things that are important. But I definitely shouldn’t have nicked his cap.”

Asked if this was something he could keep in mind for a similar situation in the future, Boone said: “Yeah, or just flip the cap the around backwards and let ‘er rip.”

“I’ll be hopefully better, learning from this and commanding my emotions in a better way,” he said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company