Raiders claim 2 linemen off waivers

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have claimed two offensive linemen off waivers to improve their depth at tackle.

The Raiders claimed T.J. Clemmings from Washington and Justin Murray from Cincinnati on Sunday.

Oakland released 2017 fourth-round tackle David Sharpe and Ian Silberman to make room on the 53-man roster.

Clemmings was originally a fourth-round pick by Minnesota in 2015. He has started 32 games in three seasons and played for Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s brother, Jay, last season in Washington.

Murray originally signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent time with Tampa Bay, New Orleans and the Cincinnati. He has not played in an NFL game.

