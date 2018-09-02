Pulisic to miss US exhibitions

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 2, 2018 11:47 AM EDT

Pulisic to miss US exhibitions

AP-SOC–US Roster,1st Ld-Writethru

<!–

–>

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Christian Pulisic will miss the United States’ exhibitions against Brazil and Mexico because of a muscle injury, and Sebastian Lletget will return to the national team for the first time since a severe foot injury in March 2017.

Interim coach Dave Sarachan selected 24 players Sunday for the matches, again bypassing veterans such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore. Sarachan replaced Bruce Arena last October after the U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup and has given 18 players debuts in six games, including 10 age-eligible for the 2020 Olympics.

Aaron Long, a 25-year-old New York Red Bulls central defender, is the only player on the roster with no previous national team experience.

The U.S. plays Brazil on Friday at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Mexico on Sept. 11 at Nashville, Tennessee.

Pulisic, who turns 20 on Sept. 18, missed Dortmund’s Bundesliga match on Friday with what his club called a muscle injury.

Defender John Brooks and midfielder Kellyn Acosta are on the roster for the first time this year. Tim Weah, son of current Liberian President and former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, is on the roster after scoring his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain last month. Fellow 18-year-old Josh Sargent, who has yet to make his first-team debut with Werder Bremen, was not included.

Earnie Stewart, the former U.S. midfielder who became general manager last month, is leading the search for a new coach. The Americans do not have a competitive match until the CONCACAF Gold Cup next June.

The U.S. plays Colombia on Oct. 11 at Tampa, Florida, and is attempting to schedule a second game for next month. The Americans play England on Nov. 15 at London and Italy five days later at a site to be announced.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company