Panthers place LT Kalil on IR; out at least 8 games

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
Sep. 2, 2018 10:56 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers placed Matt Kalil on injured reserve Sunday because of a knee injury, meaning the team’s starting left tackle will miss at least eight games.

Kalil hasn’t played since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Aug. 21. Taylor Moton is expected to start at left tackle on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Panthers gave Kalil a five-year, $55.5 million contract in 2017 hoping he’d be able to protect Cam Newton’s blindside, but he struggled with his pass blocking last season.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney says the team wanted to give Kalil time to “fully rehab the knee” in hopes of bringing him back after eight games.

Carolina has re-signed cornerback Lorenzo Doss, who cut Saturday.

Right tackle Daryl Williams and guard Amini Silatolu returned to practice Sunday.

