North Carolina A&T knocks off FBS team for 3rd straight year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Backup Kylil Carter threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, Timadre Abram intercepted a pass in the end zone as time expired and North Carolina A&T upset East Carolina 28-23 on Sunday for its 14th straight victory.

The game was postponed Saturday because of two lightning delays.

Defending MEAC champion N.C. A&T (2-0) beat an FBS program for the third straight season. East Carolina lost a season-opening home game to an FCS team for the second straight year, falling to James Madison.

ECU started a drive at the N.C. A&T 27 with 4:10 left in the game, but went four-and-out after electing not to go for a field goal. The Pirates got the ball back with 2:07 remaining at its 37 with no timeouts and drove down the field but wasted too much time before being forced into a Hail Mary play.

Carter was 7 of 9 for 93 yards and two scores for N.C. A&T, which beat FCS power Jacksonville State last week.

Carter connected with Zachary Leslie for a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone to give N.C. A&T a 21-20 fourth-quarter lead — it’s first since 7-3. Elijah Bell caught a short pass, broke a tackle and ran for a 17-yard score for a 28-23 Aggie lead — the third lead change of the fourth quarter.

Reid Herring made his first career start for East Carolina and threw for 304 yards, and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

