Dolphins keep 3 QBs _ and battle for backup job continues

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 2, 2018 12:27 PM EDT

Dolphins keep 3 QBs _ and battle for backup job continues

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer

BC-FBN–Dolphins-Gase

<!–

–>

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The competition for the job of backup quarterback with the Miami Dolphins is headed into overtime.

Coach Adam Gase declined to say Sunday whether Brock Osweiler or David Fales would be first off the bench to replace Ryan Tannehill, but the coach said he expects to keep all three quarterbacks all season.

The margin between Osweiler and Fales was thin during training camp, Gase said. He said he may list the No. 2 quarterback as “Osweiler or Fales” on the depth chart preceding the season opener Sept. 9 at home against Tennessee.

The Dolphins are widely projected to finish below .500. But in the wake of cuts to reach the 53-man roster limit, Gase sounded as optimistic as every other coach at the end of the preseason.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company