Dolphins keep 3 QBs _ and battle for backup job continues

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The competition for the job of backup quarterback with the Miami Dolphins is headed into overtime.

Coach Adam Gase declined to say Sunday whether Brock Osweiler or David Fales would be first off the bench to replace Ryan Tannehill, but the coach said he expects to keep all three quarterbacks all season.

The margin between Osweiler and Fales was thin during training camp, Gase said. He said he may list the No. 2 quarterback as “Osweiler or Fales” on the depth chart preceding the season opener Sept. 9 at home against Tennessee.

The Dolphins are widely projected to finish below .500. But in the wake of cuts to reach the 53-man roster limit, Gase sounded as optimistic as every other coach at the end of the preseason.

