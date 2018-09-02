Ancer takes 1-shot lead over DeChambeau at TPC Boston

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 2, 2018 5:56 PM EDT

Ancer takes 1-shot lead over DeChambeau at TPC Boston

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AP-GLF–Dell Championship

<!–

–>

Michael Dwyer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Abraham Ancer of Mexico opened with three straight birdies on his way to a 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead over a familiar figure going into the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

It wasn’t Tiger Woods, but the guy playing with him — Bryson DeChambeau, who is coming off a four-shot victory in the first FedEx Cup playoff event and shot 63 on Saturday while playing with Woods for the first time in a tournament.

DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton (69) were one shot behind.

It figures to be another frantic Labor Day finish on the TPC Boston.

Ancer was at 13-under 200. Ten players were within four shots of the lead, a group that includes Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Woods shot 69 and was six back.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company