Williams leads Hampton past Shaw 38-10

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
Sep. 1, 2018 9:59 PM EDT

Williams leads Hampton past Shaw 38-10

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Delmon Williams ran for one touchdown and threw for another to lead Hampton to a 38-10 win over Shaw in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Williams scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter and dumped a 1-yard pass to Ronald Bell for a TD to put the Pirates on top 24-0 midway through the second. In between those touchdowns, Devin Thurmond recovered the ball in the end zone after Ohmante Jenkins blocked a punt.

Williams completed 13 of 18 passes for 142 yards.

Hampton had 302 total yards and held the Division II Bears to 191, just nine on the ground.

Byron Barney ran 5 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and caught a 50-yard TD pass from Austin Bradley in the fourth quarter.

Shaw’s touchdown was a Keon Marsh pass to Dorrel McClain that covered 66 yards.

It was the 38th meeting between the two programs, the most recent coming in 1978 when Hampton won 24-17.

