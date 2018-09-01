Vikings release 11th-year DE Robison, with 60 career sacks

Vikings release 11th-year DE Robison, with 60 career sacks

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have released defensive end Brian Robison, their longest-tenured player who’s tied for ninth in team history with 60 career sacks.

Robison was the standout of the players cut by the Vikings before the deadline on Saturday afternoon to reach the 53-man limit for the regular season.

Drafted in the fourth round out of Texas in 2007, he has spent all of his 11 years in the NFL with Minnesota. Six of those seasons were as a full-time starter, but Danielle Hunter moved ahead of him on the depth chart in 2017. The Vikings are as deep on the defensive line as at any position group, with Stephen Weatherly (third year) and Tashawn Bower (second year) performing well as backup defensive ends throughout the preseason.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

