Turner rushes for 202 yards, 3 TDs; Jacksonville wins 63-14

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
By :
Sep. 1, 2018 5:51 PM EDT

Turner rushes for 202 yards, 3 TDs; Jacksonville wins 63-14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Calvin Turner Jr. rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns to lead Jacksonville to a dominating 63-14 victory over Division II St. Augustine’s in the season opener for both schools on Saturday.

Turner carried the ball just 12 times and threw for 120 yards, completing five of six attempts. Jared Morris added two scores on 75 yards rushing as Jacksonville tied a program record with nine rushing touchdowns in a game.

Jacksonville scored quickly and often, taking a 35-7 lead into halftime. The Dolphins racked up 521 total yards with 418 of those coming on the ground. Six Dolphins rushed the ball across the goal line as nine different players had at least one carry on the afternoon.

Caysaun Wakeley and T.J. Coley had an interception apiece for Jacksonville as the Dolphin defense held St. Augustine’s to 212 total yards.

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

