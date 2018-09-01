Rutgers rolls past Texas State 35-7

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
Rutgers rolls past Texas State 35-7

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, NJ (AP) — Raheem Blackshear and Jonathan Hilliman had two touchdowns apiece to lead Rutgers past Texas State 35-7 on Saturday in a season opener.

Hilliman did almost all his damage on the ground with 60 yards on 15 carries and Blackshear, a fellow running back, led Rutgers in catches with seven for 56 yards and a touchdown to go along with 62 rushing yards and a score.

Freshman quarterback Art Sitkowski had an up-and-down day for Rutgers, going 20 for 29 for 205 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. The second was a pick-6 by Kordell Rodgers, returning it 51 yards to make it 21-7 midway through the third quarter.

Right before halftime with a 21-0 lead, Sitkowski threw a red zone interception — his first of the day — after leading his team down the field from its 1-yard line

Texas State was led by sophomore quarterback Will Jones III, who was making his first collegiate start. He went 6 of 19 for 79 yards and an interception while also rushing for 33 yards on 14 carries before being replaced by freshman Tyler Vitt in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas State: After a 2-10 campaign in 2017-18, the Bobcats weren’t expected come to Piscataway and steal a victory over a Power 5 conference team. However, the experience against a higher-caliber opponent could serve Texas State well going forward.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights did what a Big Ten team should do against the Sun Belt. The season-opener was never going to be a good barometer for the upcoming year. Still, it’s good to start the season with a win before traveling to No. 5 Ohio State and Kansas on back-to-back weeks.

UP NEXT

Texas State: Home opener against Texas Southern next Saturday.

Rutgers: Opens Big Ten play at No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday.

