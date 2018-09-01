Sep. 1, 2018 9:58 PM EDT

Prado has 3 RBIs in return, Marlins beat Blue Jays 6-3

Brynn Anderson, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI (AP) — Martin Prado hit a bases-clearing double in his first game in three weeks, Wei-Yin Chen pitched eight strong innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Saturday night.

J.T. Realmuto hit his 18th home run and Brian Anderson knocked in two for the Marlins, who snapped a four-game skid.

Chen (6-9) allowed one run on three hits. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

Prado, who had been on the disabled list with an injured quad, delivered a bases-clearing double to left-center field in the fifth inning to give the Marlins a 6-1 lead.

Toronto’s Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer, his 23rd of the season, in the ninth.

The Marlins also welcomed back center fielder Lewis Brinson from the disabled list. Brinson went 1 for 4 after missing the last 48 games with a hip injury.

Anderson’s sacrifice fly and Realmuto’s homer gave Miami an early 2-0 lead.

Randal Grichuk got the Blue Jays on the board with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk for a 3-1 lead right before Prado’s double.

Marco Estrada (7-11) allowed eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (blister) is looking to return from the disabled list and start Monday’s game against Tampa Bay. “Stro threw a side today and he felt really good,” manager John Gibbons said. … IF Yangervis Solarte (oblique) is progressing toward a return. “Solarte is doing everything,” Gibbons said. “He’s been swinging it, running, doing all of that stuff, he’s coming along pretty quick.”

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and is out for the rest of the season finishing his rookie year with a 2-4 record and 4.14 ERA in 10 starts. … RHPs Elieser Hernandez (blister) and Jarlin Garcia (shin) will begin their rehab assignments on Sunday with Triple-A New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (0-2, 8.68 ERA) will start Sunday’s series finale.

Marlins: RHP Jeff Brigham will make his major league debut.

