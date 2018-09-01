Liverpool survives Alisson's mistake, beats Leicester 2-1

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
Sep. 1, 2018 9:28 AM EDT

Liverpool survives Alisson’s mistake, beats Leicester 2-1

Rui Vieira, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool survived an embarrassing mistake from Brazil goalkeeper Alisson to beat Leicester 2-1 on Saturday for a fourth straight win to open the Premier League season.

Attempting a Cruyff turn in his own area to get round Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho, Alisson got the ball caught in his feet and lost possession. Iheanacho squared the ball for Rachid Ghezzal to make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute.

Liverpool held on for the win despite being far from its best at King Power Stadium, with first-half goals by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino doing the damage.

Mane scored for the fourth time this season when he ran onto an inside pass from Andrew Robertson, got a kind ricochet off Leicester defender Harry Maguire, and toe-poked home from 10 meters (yards) in the 10th minute.

Firmino doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 45th by stooping to head home a corner from James Milner. It was the Brazilian’s second goal of the season.

It was Liverpool’s most sluggish display of a season in which the team has already beaten West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Mohamed Salah, in particular, had an off day. He missed a chance from point-blank range in the opening minutes and was substituted in the 71st.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

