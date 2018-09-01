Lawrence leads San Diego past Western New Mexico 38-9

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 1, 2018 7:55 PM EDT

Lawrence leads San Diego past Western New Mexico 38-9

BC-FBC–W New Mexico-San Diego

<!–

–>

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anthony Lawrence accounted for three first-quarter touchdowns to get San Diego off and running and the Toreros breezed to a 38-9 victory over Division II-member Western New Mexico in a season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Lawrence, a redshirt senior and four-year starter, capped a game-opening 11-play, 71-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown run. Lawrence connected with Michael Bandy for a 24-yard scoring strike on the Toreros’ second possession and passed to Zach Nelson for a 2-yard score on the third possession of the quarter. Pat Martinez added a 2-yard TD run 53 seconds into the second quarter for a 28-0 lead.

Ignacio Correa booted a 35-yard field goal to cap a 12-play, 68-yard drive to get the Mustangs on the scoreboard with 2:23 left in the first half. Blayne Armstrong hooked up with Kourde Roberts for an 82-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.

Lawrence, who added a 50-yard scoring strike to Bandy in the third period, finished with 236 yards on 26-of-37 passing. Bandy finished with eight catches for 111 yards.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company