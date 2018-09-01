IOC: Esports has no Olympic future until 'violence' removed

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 1, 2018 6:55 AM EDT

IOC: Esports has no Olympic future until ‘violence’ removed

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

AP-OLY-Bach-Interview

<!–

–>

Altaf Qadri, ASSOCIATED PRESS

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach isn’t certain if, or when, esports might be incorporated into the Olympic Games.

But he was clear in an interview with The Associated Press at the Asian Games on Saturday that “we cannot have in the Olympic program a game that is promoting violence or discrimination.”

Esports is being held for the first time at the Asian Games as a demonstration sport, and could be a full-medal event in four years in Hangzhou, China.

Bach says the violence in many esports is “contradictory to Olympic values.” He also says it must be decided if esports “is a real sport.”

The IOC has been debating many of these questions since holding an esports forum in July at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company