Indonesian president announces bid for 2032 Olympics

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
Sep. 1, 2018 3:23 AM EDT

Indonesian president announces bid for 2032 Olympics

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president says his country will bid to host the 2032 Olympics following what he says was the success of the Asian Games held in Jakarta and Palembang over the past two weeks.

Joko “Jokowi” Widodo made the announcement Saturday at a meeting with the presidents of the International Olympic Committee and Asian Olympic Committee.

Jokowi says, “With the experience we have in organizing the 18th Asian Games, we are sure Indonesia can also host a bigger event.”

IOC President Thomas Bach says the committee welcomed the candidacy of Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation.

