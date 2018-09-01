Defenders Sagna, Fanni, lead Impact past Red Bulls

Defenders Sagna, Fanni, lead Impact past Red Bulls

MONTREAL (AP) — French defenders Rod Fanni and Bacary Sagna each scored on headers, Ignacio Piatti added a third and the Montreal Impact beat the MLS-leading New York Red Bulls 3-0 on Saturday night.

Both Frenchmen scored their first goals for the Impact (11-14-3). Fanni scored first off a corner in the 30th minute. Sagna followed eight minutes later off a free a kick, directing the ball past goalkeeper Luis Robles. Piatti added his 13th in stoppage time.

The Red Bulls (17-7-4) had a four-game road unbeaten streak snapped.

