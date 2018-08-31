Aug. 31, 2018 9:25 PM EDT

Wright rejoins Mets, hopes to get back on field in September

AP-BBN–Mets-Wright

<!–

–>

Bill Kostroun, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — David Wright rejoined the New York Mets on Friday, though he remains on the disabled list, and said he met with team officials to discuss what he needs to prove physically in order to get back in a major league game for the first time since 2016.

The seven-time All-Star third baseman took grounders before the Mets faced the San Francisco Giants and said he’s “cautiously optimistic” he’ll get into a game in September. The Mets have not announced a timetable for his return.

Wright is trying to come back from back, neck and shoulder injuries that have required three surgeries and kept the 35-year-old off the field since May 27, 2016. He said team management discussed what he needs to show to rejoin the lineup.

“I’ve been told I need to do certain things to be activated. There are some plays I’m still having a hard time with,” he said, without being specific. “They truly want me to get to the point that I can play, now it’s up to me to do it.”

Wright hit .171 in 12 minor-league rehab games over the past few weeks, but said Friday he feels comfortable defensively and needs to focus on his timing at the plate.

“The goal for me for the last two years is to play in the big leagues. When that time comes, I want to be able to hold my own out there,” he said. “I truly believe it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of when.

“I’ve got two young daughters that have never seen me play,” Wright added. “It’s up to me to show I can go out there and play at this level. I don’t want to be a liability out there.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments