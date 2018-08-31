USOC spends $27M on athlete stipends, another $66M in grants

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 31, 2018 5:59 PM EDT

USOC spends $27M on athlete stipends, another $66M in grants

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BC-OLY–USOC-Finances

<!–

–>

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic Committee paid out more than $27 million to athletes in cash stipends, health care and tuition payments and medal bonuses in 2017, with another $66 million going to sports organizations that are instructed to use the funds to directly help athletes.

In releasing its tax forms Friday, the USOC says it directed 82 percent of its $214 million in expenses toward programs that directly helped athletes in 2017 — an amount that includes coaches’ salaries, expenses to operate training centers and the direct stipends that go to top athletes in each sport.

It’s a figure that can be interpreted in various ways, all depending on a person’s definition of “athlete support.”

The federation says 11 percent of its expenses went toward raising money through marketing and fundraising, while 7 percent covered administrative costs.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company