Jets cut 18, including veteran LBs David Bass, Kevin Minter

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 31, 2018 5:51 PM EDT

Jets cut 18, including veteran LBs David Bass, Kevin Minter

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

BC-FBN–Jets-Cuts,1st Ld

<!–

–>

Michael Perez, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets have cut 18 players, including veteran linebackers David Bass and Kevin Minter, to pare their roster to 71.

New York has until 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday to reach the NFL’s 53-man limit.

Safety Rontez Miles, on the physically unable to perform list, is expected to be moved to the regular-season PUP list and clear another spot.

Also, cornerback Rashard Robinson, wide receiver ArDarius Stewart and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis will be placed on the suspended list — leaving the Jets to make 14 more cuts.

Among those released Friday are wide receiver Charles Johnson, guard Gino Gradkowski and defensive lineman Kendall Reyes.

Quarterback John Wolford, who played the majority of the preseason finale at Philadelphia, was among those waived, as were defensive lineman Xavier Cooper, linebacker Obum Gwacham and safety Kacy Rodgers II, son of Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company