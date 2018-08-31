Aug. 31, 2018 10:15 AM EDT

ISU’s Ruth suspended 1 game after traffic violation arrest

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State senior defensive back De’Monte Ruth has been suspended for Saturday’s opener against South Dakota State after being arrested on Thursday night.

The Cyclones say Ruth was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Ruth was listed as a starter against the Jackrabbits. He made 29 tackles and had three pass breakups in 2017.

Coach Matt Campbell, in announcing Ruth’s suspension, says that the Cyclones “have a higher standard of excellence in our program and we ask our players to put the team before their actions.”

