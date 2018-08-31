Indians acquire former MVP Donaldson from Blue Jays

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 31, 2018 11:46 PM EDT

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

Frank Gunn, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have acquired former AL MVP Josh Donaldson in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Donaldson has been limited to 36 games by injuries this season, but the Central-leading Indians are counting on him staying healthy and helping them get to the World Series. The 32-year-old third baseman was the league’s top player in 2015, when he batted .297 with 41 homers and 123 RBIs.

Donaldson played his first game since May 28 this week on a rehab assignment in Florida. He batted .234 with five homers and 16 RBIs for the Blue Jays.

It’s not clear what role Donaldson will have with the Indians, who are running away with their division. Cleveland manager Terry Francona does not want to move All-Star Jose Ramirez from third to second base this late in the season.

Donaldson began his career with Oakland.

___

