Campbell adds road games at ECU, UNC to future schedule

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 31, 2018 1:52 PM EDT

Campbell adds road games at ECU, UNC to future schedule

BC-FBC–Campbell-Future Schedules

<!–

–>

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Campbell has added games against instate schools North Carolina and East Carolina to its future football schedule.

Campbell officials said Friday that the Camels will visit ECU in 2022 and will face the Tar Heels the following season.

UNC will be the first Atlantic Coast Conference opponent played by the Camels in football.

Campbell is a member of the Championship Subdivision, but this is its first season in the Big South Conference and its first season as a scholarship program. The Camels spent the past decade in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company