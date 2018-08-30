Vikings wide receiver Jones charged with domestic assault

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 30, 2018 3:58 PM EDT

Vikings wide receiver Jones charged with domestic assault

BC-FBN–Vikings-Jones Charged

<!–

–>

Jim Mone, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and other counts after an argument and physical confrontation with his girlfriend.

Authorities say the incident happened early Tuesday at an Eagan hotel. Jones’ girlfriend told police he pushed and shoved her, interrupted her 911 call and smacked her phone out of her hand. The complaint says officers noticed rug burns, a scratch on her neck and a broken fingernail.

Jones also is charged with felony theft and a gross misdemeanor count of interfering with an emergency call.

Online records don’t list an attorney for him.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement Wednesday that the team was aware of the situation and gathering more information.

The 25-year-old Jones spent last year on the Vikings’ practice squad and is vying for one of 53 roster spots. He’s suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company