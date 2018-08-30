Twins trade Wilson to Cubs for Gimenez in catcher swap

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
Aug. 30, 2018 5:29 PM EDT

Twins trade Wilson to Cubs for Gimenez in catcher swap

CLEVELAND (AP) — In a swap of backup catchers, the Minnesota Twins have traded Bobby Wilson to the Chicago Cubs for Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash.

The deal for the 35-year-old veterans was announced Thursday.

Wilson has been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 23 with a sprained right ankle. He hit .178 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 47 games for Minnesota.

Gimenez, who has been playing at Triple-A Iowa, will join the Twins. He batted .143 with one RBI in 12 games with the Cubs.

