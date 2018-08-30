The Latest: Extreme heat policy remains at US Open

Seth Wenig, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

The extreme heat policy is in effect for the third straight day at the U.S. Open.

A 10-minute break will be allowed between the second and third sets of women’s singles matches if either player requests one. For men’s singles matches, the break would come between the third and fourth sets.

U.S. Open officials began the policy, which is a rule on the women’s tour but not the men’s, on Tuesday, when temperatures first soared into the mid-90s. It was 86 degrees (30 Celsius) just before Thursday’s day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium was to begin.

The Open says the policy will remain until further notice.

11:45 a.m.

The first two rounds of the U.S. Open have always been a breeze for Roger Federer.

Alexander Zverev is still trying to master them.

Federer tries to remain unbeaten in the first two rounds at Flushing Meadows, and Zverev finally tries to make the third round for the first time when both are in action Thursday.

Former champions Novak Djokovic and Maric Cilic also have second-round matches on the men’s side, and 2016 champ Angelique Kerber is among the women in action.

Federer, 17-0 in second-round matches, faces Frenchman Benoit Paire. The No. 2 Federer has won all six meetings, though Paire had two match points in their last matchup in June in Germany before the five-time U.S. Open champion won 9-7 in a third-set tiebreaker.

Zverev, the No. 4 seed, is in the U.S. Open for the fourth time. He faces another Frenchman, Nicolas Mahut.

