Grizzlies sign former Wake Forest center Doral Moore

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed 7-foot-1 center Doral Moore and added him to their training-camp roster.

Moore played 30 games as a junior at Wake Forest last season but was not drafted in 2018.

He averaged 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.97 blocks while shooting 68.9 percent. The 21-year-old Moore appeared in 92 games over his three-year college career.

