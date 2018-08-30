Grizzlies sign former Wake Forest center Doral Moore

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
Aug. 30, 2018 3:49 PM EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed 7-foot-1 center Doral Moore and added him to their training-camp roster.

Moore played 30 games as a junior at Wake Forest last season but was not drafted in 2018.

He averaged 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.97 blocks while shooting 68.9 percent. The 21-year-old Moore appeared in 92 games over his three-year college career.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA

