Former gymnastics coach denies charges in Nassar scandal

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
Aug. 30, 2018 10:25 AM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University women’s gymnastics coach who’s charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal has appeared in court.

Kathie Klages (KLAY’-jis) appeared by video Thursday from a police lockup in Lansing, Michigan. A judge ordered her to post $500 to be released.

Klages is accused of denying that gymnasts had ever complained of assaults by Nassar. Authorities say two teens complained to her back in 1997. Defense attorney Mary Chartier (SHAR’-tee-ay) says Klages will fight the charges.

Nassar was the doctor for Michigan State’s women’s gymnastics team. He also treated other gymnasts in the Lansing area and Olympians at USA Gymnastics. He’s been sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes.

