Fire inspectors shut down bar where fatal shooting occurred

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
Aug. 30, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fire inspectors have shut down the restaurant and bar that was the scene of a fatal shooting during a video gaming tournament.

A bright orange “cease and desist” notice was posted on the door of Chicago Pizza in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

A city code violation report says the restaurant didn’t have a permit to hold the Madden NFL 19 tournament last weekend. On Sunday afternoon 24-year-old former champion gamer David Katz of Baltimore opened fire inside Chicago Pizza, killing two people and injuring nearly a dozen others before killing himself.

The Florida Times-Union reports the restaurant’s last approved building layout was submitted in 2009. Fire inspectors say the layout was altered without approval to create the GLHF Game Bar, where the tournament took place.

