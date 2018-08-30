Elderly leads UAB to 52-0 win, 1st shutout in 10 years

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 30, 2018 11:54 PM EDT

Elderly leads UAB to 52-0 win, 1st shutout in 10 years

AP-FBC–Savannah St-UAB

<!–

–>

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A.J. Erdely threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score as UAB posted its first shutout since 2008 with a 52-0 victory over Savannah State in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.

The victory also tied the record for the second-largest win in program history.

Brown got the Blazers on the board early when he rushed for 3 yards to take a 7-0 lead with 10:54 left in the first quarter. Chris Woolbright returned an interception 34 yards for a score, Erdely hit Andre Wilson with a 14-yard scoring strike and Kingston Davis busted in from the 1 as the Blazers took a 28-0 lead into the break.

Collin Lisa hauled in most of Erdely’s passes, grabbing 10 for 93 yards and a touchdown. Andre Wilson caught three for 37 yards and a score.

The Blazer defense limited Savannah State to just 23 yards passing and 155 yards on the ground while racking up 548 total yards.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company