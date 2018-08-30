Cubs CF Heyward goes out with injury after diving for liner

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
Aug. 30, 2018 9:23 PM EDT

Cubs CF Heyward goes out with injury after diving for liner

ATLANTA (AP) — Chicago Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward had to leave a game against the Atlanta Braves after diving for a liner by Freddie Freeman .

Heyward appeared to sustain some sort of leg injury, but there’s no immediate word on the nature of the problem.

He was able to walk off the field, getting a hug from former teammate Freeman on his way to the Cubs dugout .

Albert Amora Jr. took over in center.

Heyward failed to knock down Freeman’s hit, which rolled all the way to the wall for a two-run triple that tied Thursday night’s game at 3.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

