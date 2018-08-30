Clemson transfer Belk can play immediately at S Carolina

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina says highly touted freshman defensive lineman Josh Belk has been declared eligible to play immediately and doesn’t have to sit out a year under NCAA transfer rules.

Belk graduated from high school in December and enrolled at rival Clemson. He later told Tigers coach Dabo Swinney that circumstances changed in his life and asked to leave.

Coming out of Lewisville High School, Belk was ranked as the 96th best college prospect by ESPN and could be an important part of the Gamecocks’ defense.

Belk is eligible to play Saturday when South Carolina opens the season against Coastal Carolina.

The Gamecocks made a similar request for immediate eligibility for former Southern Cal defensive back Jamel Cook but have not heard from the NCAA.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company