Charges dismissed in UFC fighter Diaz domestic battery case

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
Aug. 30, 2018 5:50 PM EDT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charges have been dropped in Las Vegas against UFC middleweight fighter Nick Diaz in what police had called a domestic battery and strangulation incident.

Diaz’s lawyer, Ross Goodman, credited prosecutors on Thursday with dismissing the case ahead of a scheduled preliminary hearing of evidence.

Goodman called Diaz vindicated and said the allegations against him were false.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to messages about the case.

The 35-year-old Diaz was arrested in May after an altercation with a woman at a home a few blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip.

After a grand jury in July rejected felony and misdemeanor charges against Diaz, a prosecutor said he would provide to the judge a new voluntary statement from the woman who alleged she had been attacked.

