CFP sets dates for Cotton, Fiesta, Peach bowls

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The College Football Playoff announced the dates for the Cotton, Fiesta and Peach bowls through the duration of the 12-year contract with ESPN for the postseason games.

The dates for the semifinals, which rotate through six bowl sites, championship game and the Orange, Rose and Sugar bowls had already been locked in through the 2025 season . The CFP renewed its agreements with the Cotton, Fiesta and Peach bowls to remain part of the semifinal rotation earlier this year.

2020-21

Dec. 30 — Cotton Bowl

Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl

Jan. —Fiesta Bowl

2021-22

Dec. 30 — Peach Bowl

Dec. 31 – Cotton Bowl semifinal

Jan. 1 — Fiesta Bowl

2022-23

Dec. 31 — Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

Jan. 2 — Cotton Bowl

2023-24

Dec. 29 — Peach Bowl

Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl

Jan. 1 — Cotton Bowl

2024-25

Dec. 28 — Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl semifinal

Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl

2025-26

Dec. 27 – Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

