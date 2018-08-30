Center David West retires after a 15-year NBA career

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 30, 2018 4:00 PM EDT

Center David West retires after a 15-year NBA career

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

BC-BKN–Warriors-West Retires

<!–

–>

Chris Carlson, ASSOCIATED PRESS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — David West, a key big man off the bench for the Golden State Warriors’ past two championship seasons, has retired.

West’s Twitter announcement Thursday — one day after his 38th birthday — wasn’t a surprise as he made it clear he would take some time after the team’s latest title run to contemplate calling it a career. He left the Spurs following the 2015-16 season for a chance to chase a championship with the Warriors, and wound up winning his first career title and then a second one this past June.

He averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over a 15-year career with New Orleans, Indiana, San Antonio and the Warriors.

West said he is “grateful” and thanked everyone for the support while saying: “I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company