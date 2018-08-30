California car dealer Jeff Wilson wins US Senior Amateur

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
Aug. 30, 2018 5:18 PM EDT

California car dealer Jeff Wilson wins US Senior Amateur

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jeff Wilson became the first medalist in 31 years to win the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, beating defending champion Sean Knapp 2 and 1 on Thursday at Eugene Country Club.

The 55-year-old Wilson, a car dealership owner from Fairfield, California, won his first USGA title. He won the 13th, 14th and 15th holes to take a 2-up lead and ended the match with a par halve on the par-4 17th.

“First you’ve got to get over yourself and then you have to beat the guy playing with you. And it’s difficult,” Wilson said. “I always thought I was good enough to be a USGA champion, but I never put the work in. And that shows up when the matches are on the line. This year, I put the work in.”

The 56-year-old Knapp, from Oakmont, Pennsylvania, was trying to become the first back-to-back champion since William C. Campbell in 1979-1980.

“How is this his first (USGA) win?” Knapp asked. “Anybody that’s played amateur golf at a high level has known Jeff Wilson. He’s a superstar. You did not see a senior golfer out there. You saw one of the best amateur golfers in the country.”

Knapp took the lead with a birdie win on the par-4 11th. Wilson tied it with a birdie win on the par-5 13th, took the lead with a par on the par-4 14th and doubled the advantage with a birdie on the par-4 15th. They halved the par-5 16th with birdies.

