White scores 1st MLS goal, Red Bulls move into 1st place

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
Aug. 29, 2018 10:24 PM EDT

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brian White scored his first MLS goal in his first start and the New York Red Bulls beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Wednesday night to move atop the Eastern Conference.

New York (17-6-4) extended its undefeated streak to six games — with a fourth win during that stretch. The Red Bulls moved one point ahead of longtime Supporters’ Shield leader Atlanta United with seven games remaining. Houston (7-12-7) is winless in its last nine matches — one away from tying a club record.

White, the No. 16 selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, scored in the 55th minute on an easy tap-in. Luis Robles recorded his 59th career shutout.

New York, which ended a stretch of five games in 15 days, has won eight of the past 11 games in the series.

